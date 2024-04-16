Digital Media Center
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:02 AM CDT

Iran says its attack against Israel was a success. The House plans to hold separate votes on aid for Israel and Ukraine. Supreme Court hears challenge to law used to prosecute Jan. 6 defendants.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Politics & Government
