Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen will be back on the witness stand

By Michel Martin,
Andrea Bernstein
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:23 AM CDT

Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen is set to be cross-examined Tuesday in the criminal trial of the former president.

