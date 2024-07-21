Digital Media Center
Kamala Harris pledges to 'earn and win' the nomination after Biden's endorsement

By Deepa Shivaram
Published July 21, 2024 at 3:28 PM CDT
In this file photo from 2023, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. After deciding to no longer seek the Democratic nomination, Biden endorsed Harris to be the Democratic nominee and take on Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
Vice President Harris said she intends to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination for president in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda." Harris said. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

She thanked Biden for his leadership and service, saying his legacy is "unmatched." She called his decision to step down "selfless and patriotic."

"President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she said.

Harris spoke by phone with Biden earlier today, according to a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Biden released a statement earlier Sunday, declaring his intention to no longer seek the Democratic nomination for president. He then endorsed Harris in a separate post on X, saying: "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump."

Harris, in her own statement, said it was an honor to have his endorsement. Many Democratic groups have aligned with Biden, endorsing Harris, though other prominent Democrats have remained silent on the matter, with still others calling for an open nomination process.

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on August 19.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
