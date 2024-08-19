Digital Media Center
WATCH: Rep. Maxine Waters endorses Kamala Harris in DNC Night 1 remarks

By C Mandler
Published August 19, 2024 at 9:37 PM CDT
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who is serving her 17th term, endorsed Kamala Harris for president during her speech, drawing on the history of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer.

Waters, 86, told the story of Hamer, a Black activist from Mississippi who fought for a seat at the 1964 Democratic National Convention. She brought the moment full circle to Harris, who is the first Black woman to be nominated by a major party for president.

"I know there is no better leader to marshal us into the future," said Waters.

Watch her remarks:

C Mandler
