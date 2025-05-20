Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

European leaders rattled after Trump-Putin call does not advance Ukraine peace talks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:03 AM CDT

President Trump talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours on Monday, but there’s no ceasefire in the works. European allies have suggested that Trump seemed deferential to Putin’s perspective on the Ukraine war.

We get the latest on the phone call and Putin’s ultimate objective in Ukraine with Sergey Radchenko, Cold War historian and Johns Hopkins Professor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate