Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

What is DOGE doing with your data?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency is trying to amass Americans’ personal data into one big database. That has experts concerned about privacy violations and the risk that Americans’ information could end up in the hands of bad actors.

Host Scott Tong turns to Victoria Noble, staff attorney at The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on civil liberties in the digital world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate