Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

Court blocks Trump administration's sweeping tariffs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT

On Wednesday night, a federal court struck down most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs. The ruling, from a three-justice panel at the Court of International Trade, says the tariffs were illegally imposed and circumvented the powers of Congress. The Administration has already appealed the decision.

Host Scott Tong gets more on the fall out with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and chief economic correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate