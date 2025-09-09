Digital Media Center
What's the impact of Supreme Court order on LA Immigration raids?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:47 AM CDT
/
People attend a news conference and rally at a closed car wash where workers were detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in West Los Angeles over the weekend on June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Supreme Court temporarily allowed the Trump Administration to restart immigration raids in the Los Angeles area. But the court did not resolve the merits of the case; it’s a temporary action as the case plays out in lower courts.

Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon looks at the impact of the court’s order with Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

