What is the state of free speech after Charlie Kirk's killing?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, some Americans have lost their jobs for their posts about the killing on social media. The online pressure campaign has become a point of focus for many people on the right who are angered by criticism and comments around Kirk and his political beliefs.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Tuesday, “hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is not protected by the First Amendment. It’s a crime” But what speech is protected under the First Amendment?

We hear more from Will Creeley, legal director of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

