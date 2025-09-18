Digital Media Center
Alabama Public Radio
Texas Democrat Colin Allred on why he's running for Senate and what's ahead for the party

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT
Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaks during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dallas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaks during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dallas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Democrat Colin Allred is running in the primary for a Senate seat next year that’s held by Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Allred, a civil rights attorney and former NFL linebacker, about why he’s running and what’s next for the Democratic party.

Editor’s note: Last week, we spoke with Texas State Rep. James Talarico, who is facing Allred in the primary to try to win this Senate seat. Here & Now reached out to Sen. John Cornyn, and his office declined an interview due to his schedule.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
