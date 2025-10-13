Digital Media Center
Gov. Abbott orders 'political ideologies' removed from Texas roadways

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to withhold road funding from cities and counties if they fail to paint over colorful crosswalks and other “political” messaging along local roads.

The order aligns with a Trump administration initiative to “improve safety” by eliminating unnecessary “distractions” from American roads.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Houston Public Media’s Lucio Vasquez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

