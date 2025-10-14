Digital Media Center
Trump hosts Argentinian leader after spending $20 billion to bail out his government

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 14, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT

Argentinian President Javier Milei is meeting President Trump in Washington on Tuesday, days after the Trump administration agreed to a $20 billion currency swap with the country’s central bank.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the deal was necessary to stabilize the Western Hemisphere. Critics say the move is little more than a gift for a foreign friend of Trump’s.

Rohit Chopra, a Democrat and former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, joins host Scott Tong for his critique of the bailout.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
