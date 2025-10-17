Digital Media Center
The latest on ICE in Chicago

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 17, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

A federal judge says she will require federal immigration officers in Chicago to start wearing body cameras, after seeing multiple videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deploying tear gas and other aggressive tactics against protesters there.

It’s thanks in large part to social media that the public is able to see video of altercations like these. But on Tuesday, Meta took down a Facebook page used by Chicagoans to track ICE activities at the behest of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ari Cohn, lead counsel for tech policy at FIRE.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
