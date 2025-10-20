Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Inside the current and future use of AI in political ads

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

The political era of artificial intelligence deepfakes has arrived. Senate Republicans used artificial intelligence to generate a fake version of Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in an advertisement about the government shutdown.

It used a quote attributed to Schumer in print; He told Punchbowl News, “every day gets better for us.” There was no footage of Schumer saying it, but Republicans used AI to create a video of it.

There is a small tag in the corner of the video that says “AI generated,” but many criticized the post. A representative for the National Republican Senate Committee, however, defended the ad, saying “AI is here and not going anywhere.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate