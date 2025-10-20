Digital Media Center
The role of Black voters and Black women in record-breaking No Kings protests

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT

More than 7 million people attended Saturday’s No Kings Day March. We pull one thread from the weekend with LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, a national voting rights nonprofit. She had told her many followers to attend the rallies, but there was also online chatter about woman of color “sitting this one out” because 92% of Black women voters fought for former Vice President Kalama Harris.

There is a movement for a National Day of Rest for Black Women, encouraging those who have long been on the front lines of social justice to “rest” rather than “resist.”

Brown weighs in on the meaning of that day and the rallies that just took place. She said while Black women may rest, they will never stop resisting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
