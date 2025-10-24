Digital Media Center
Trump leaves D.C. for foreign trip during shutdown and East Wing demolition

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd talk about the week in politics with NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales and Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, including how President Trump’s demolition of the East Wing of the White House is resonating during the ongoing government shutdown.

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling conflict, Chad Pergram did not appear on the program. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
