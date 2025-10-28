Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Who is Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 28, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with President Donald Trump, reacts as she was speaking to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with President Donald Trump, reacts as she was speaking to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Sanae Takaichi’s ascent to lead Japan surprised the country’s political elite. The conservative became the country’s first female prime minister this month. She just signed a rare-earth minerals deal and a document pledging to a new “golden age” of U.S.-Japan relations with President Trump.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Kiyoteru Tsutsui. He’s the director of the Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center and the Japan Program at Stanford University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate