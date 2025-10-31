Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Missouri Republicans stick with redistricting plan despite backlash

WBUR
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

State lawmakers across the country have been trying to pass new maps for their congressional districts. The result could determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives after next year’s midterm elections.

Missouri’s Republican leaders are sticking with their redistricting despite the backlash it’s prompted. Some fellow Republicans have doubts, though.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate