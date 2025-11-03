Digital Media Center
Tight Governor's race in New Jersey has Democrats on edge and Republicans hopeful

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 3, 2025 at 10:55 AM CST

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Politico reporter in New Jersey, Madison Fernandez, about how three-time Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli hopes to capitalize on President Trump’s increased support from Latinos in New Jersey as he campaigns against U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who has made criticism of Trump a center of her campaign.

