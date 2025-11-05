Digital Media Center
Small farmers across the U.S. are suffering as government shutdown drags on

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 5, 2025 at 10:55 AM CST
Robb Rynd pulls the husk off of an ear of corn as he inspects his crops for pollination issues Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Paw Paw, Michigan. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Robb Rynd pulls the husk off of an ear of corn as he inspects his crops for pollination issues Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Paw Paw, Michigan. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

The ongoing government shutdown is hurting many people across the country. That includes small farm owners.

Ayurella Horn-Muller has been reporting on how they are faring for Grist, Here & Now‘s editorial partner. She joins host Peter O’Dowd to break down the challenges farmers were already facing and how the shutdown — now in its record 36th day — is exacerbating those issues.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
