Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

Small grocery store owner reflects on community donations in times where governments fail

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 5, 2025 at 10:49 AM CST

Wisconsin grocery store owner Royal Palmer had been giving out lines of credit to customers who couldn’t afford to eat during the shutdown because of job loss and loss of supplemental food benefits.

He reflects today on the nationwide donations he received after his community’s crisis was featured on Here & Now and says that while he’s not sure his business will be saved, he does believe in the power of community in times when the government is failing its constituents.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate