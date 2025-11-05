Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

Supreme Court justices consider executive power in tariffs case

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 5, 2025 at 10:57 AM CST

As the Supreme Court considers cases about President Trump’s tariffs, it will weigh the power of the executive branch to act without Congressional approval.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kate Shaw about a legal theory that the court has used to think about this issue in recent years. Shaw is a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a host of the Supreme Court podcast “Strict Scrutiny.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate