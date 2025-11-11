Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

Democrats question Chuck Schumer's leadership after shutdown vote

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 11, 2025 at 11:01 AM CST

House members are flocking back to Washington to vote for a government funding deal just passed by the Senate. But many Democrats who wanted the party to hold out for Affordable Care Act subsidies have turned against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, even though he opposed the deal.

For more on Schumer’s precarious position, we’re joined by his former legislative director, Jim Kessler, who now serves as a vice president at the center-left think tank, Third Way.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate