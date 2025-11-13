Digital Media Center
Provision allows Senators to sue over phone searches

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:10 AM CST

The bill that ends the government shutdown includes a provision that allows lawsuits from Republican Senators who had their phones searched in the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Carol Leonnig, senior investigative reporter at MSNBC and co-author of the new book “Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
