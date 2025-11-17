Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

New hemp restrictions could decimate industry

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 17, 2025 at 10:41 AM CST

Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell managed to slide a last-minute provision into last week’s continuing resolution to end the government shutdown. The provision called for the banning of the sale of hemp-derived products that include more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container.

McConnell’s fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was outraged by the move and —along with farmers, businesses and users — says it could eradicate the industry.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Joe Sonka joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate