Poll: Trump’s approval falls; Dems have big advantage for control of Congress in 2026

A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll holds some big warning signs for Republicans seeking to retain control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

The poll finds 60% of respondents blamed the GOP for the recent government shutdown, while 57% say President Trump’s top priority needs to be lowering prices.

When asked which party’s candidate they’d vote for if the midterms were held today, respondents favored Democrats by a 14+ point margin, the highest rate since 2018.

Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR