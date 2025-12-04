Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

Report finds Defense Secretary Hegseth violated military regulations, as questions about his leadership grow

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 4, 2025 at 10:53 AM CST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Politico national security reporter Paul McLeary about a report out Thursday that concludes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated military regulations when he divulged war plans in a group chat on Signal, at a time when Hegseth is also facing questions of whether he committed war crimes in the Pentagon’s missile strikes on alleged drug boats off of Venezuela.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate