Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love APR? Donate today and support the station you rely on! Click here to make a donation.

What to know about David Sacks, Silicon Valley's AI guy in the White House

WBUR
Published December 15, 2025 at 11:15 AM CST

David Sacks is Silicon Valley’s guy in the White House. He’s long been an industry booster, but now he’s the Trump administration’s top advisor on tech and crypto policy. But in recent weeks, he’s been defending against conflict-of-interest questions and faced criticism over his drive to undo state artificial intelligence laws.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate