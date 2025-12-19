Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love APR? Donate today and support the station you rely on! Click here to make a donation.

Trump brings his economic message to battleground state North Carolina

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:14 AM CST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan discuss the latest in politics with Bloomberg’s Mario Parker and Axios’ Margaret Talev, including whether President Trump’s economic message is connecting in battleground states such as North Carolina, and Friday’s deadline for the Department of Justice to release all of its files about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, once a friend of Trump’s.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate