Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love APR? Donate today and support the station you rely on! Click here to make a donation.

First Turning Point USA conference after Charlie Kirk's assassination reveals deep fractures

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 22, 2025 at 10:46 AM CST

Right-wing figures gathered this weekend in Phoenix for America Fest, a conference hosted by Turning Point USA. But the unity conservatives found after the assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk fell apart amid personal attacks and deep divides on the future of the Republican Party.

We get analysis from Jacob Heilbrunn, editor of The National Interest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate