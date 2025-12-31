Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're experiencing technical difficulties for the signal 100.7 in Huntsville. Click here for other ways to listen.

Georgia lawmakers debate what to do about expiring Obamacare subsidies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 31, 2025 at 10:59 AM CST
Georgia Democratic State Representative Sam Park (L) and Georgia Republican State Senator Ben Watson (R). (Matthew Pearson and David Goldman/AP)
Matthew Pearson and David Goldman/AP
Georgia Democratic State Representative Sam Park (L) and Georgia Republican State Senator Ben Watson (R). (Matthew Pearson and David Goldman/AP)

Some states are trying to step in and help pay for health care as Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire when the clock strikes midnight.

In Georgia, some Democrats are pushing for the state to provide funding to cover the subsidies, but many Republicans are opposed.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Georgia Republican State Senator Ben Watson and Georgia Democratic State Representative Sam Park.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate