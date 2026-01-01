Digital Media Center
New 2026 laws, from tourism tax in Hawai'i to Utah's new drunk driving rules

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 1, 2026 at 10:46 AM CST

Starting Jan. 1, Hawai’i has a new tax on tourists aimed at helping to fight the impacts of climate change. Utah has a new law that’s an effort to keep alcohol from some people with drunk driving convictions.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with David Lieb about a number of new laws. Lieb covers issues and trends in state governments across the country for the Associated Press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
