What's next for Zohran Mamdani as he officially becomes New York's mayor?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 1, 2026 at 10:56 AM CST
Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City at Old City Hall Station, New York, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times/AP/Pool)
Amir Hamja/The New York Times/AP/Pool
Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City at Old City Hall Station, New York, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times/AP/Pool)

New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath of office to Zohran Mamdani early Thursday morning, moments after the ball dropped in Times Square.

We get the latest on the democratic socialist’s agenda and how his politics may influence the Democratic Party ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Vox host Astead Herndon interviewed Mamdani days before his inauguration and joins host Celeste Headlee.

