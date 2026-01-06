'My brother was a hero, but at what cost?': Sibling of fallen Jan. 6 Capitol officer looks back

U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick collapsed after being assaulted while defending the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Later, he was among the small number of Americans to lie in honor in the Rotunda, where he had fought.

He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, eulogized by Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw. Yet within days of this tragedy, his family came to realize that not everyone thought the insurrection that resulted in the death of five police officers and the injury of 140 others was unlawful — or even real.

Brian Sicknick’s eldest brother, Craig Sicknick, joins host Robin Young to talk about his anger and frustration over the false narratives about the insurrection, as well as statements by President Trump downplaying the violence and damage, and the pardons Trump issued to nearly 1,600 people convicted of or awaiting trial on offenses related to the Capitol attack.

