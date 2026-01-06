Digital Media Center
'Storm at the Capitol': Oral history book lays out Jan. 6 attack minute by minute

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST
The cover of "Storm at the Capitol" and author Mary Clare Jalonick. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs and David Baratz)
Courtesy of PublicAffairs and David Baratz
The cover of "Storm at the Capitol" and author Mary Clare Jalonick. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs and David Baratz)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Associated Press reporter Mary Clare Jalonick, whose book “Storm at the Capitol: An Oral History of January 6th” describes the past and present divisions in our country over what happened five years ago Tuesday when supporters of President Trump tried to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Click here to read a book excerpt.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

