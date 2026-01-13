Digital Media Center
Supreme Court hears case on transgender athletes

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 13, 2026 at 10:58 AM CST
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington.

The Supreme Court is considering the case of two transgender women athletes and state laws restricting them from participating in girls’ and women’s sports teams.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Doriane Coleman, Duke Law School professor and co-director of the Center for Sports Law and Policy.

And, Chase Strangio, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, joins us. He’s on the legal team for this case.

