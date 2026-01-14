Digital Media Center
Why is Trump's withdrawal of the U.S. from the UNFCCC such a big deal?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 14, 2026 at 10:51 AM CST

President Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from several global initiatives during his second term in office so far, including, most recently, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This withdrawal takes the U.S. out of conversations about how to transition off fossil fuels, how to spend money on decarbonization, and what the obligations are from historic emitters like the European Union to developing countries.

We hear from Jake Bittle, senior staff writer at Grist, about why this is a dramatic move against global climate action.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
