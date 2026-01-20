Digital Media Center
Register for an opportunity to see Pensacola Opera's production of La Traviata for FREE at Saenger Theatre!

How Europe is responding to Trump's escalating pressure campaign in Greenland

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 20, 2026 at 10:49 AM CST

President Trump is ramping up tariff threats against Europe as part of his escalating pressure campaign to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Liana Fix, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about how European nations are responding and the tools that they have to defend their territory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

