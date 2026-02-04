Digital Media Center
Judge blocks Trump from ending TPS for 350,000 Haitians in U.S.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 10:56 AM CST

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians in the U.S. are getting a reprieve. The Trump Administration was trying to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S. under that humanitarian protection.

But on Tuesday, a judge blocked the administration’s move.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshaman speaks with Rose-Thamar Joseph, co-founder of the non-profit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio.

