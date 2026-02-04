Digital Media Center
Trump's border czar announces 700 immigration officers are leaving Minnesota

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 10:58 AM CST
A federal immigration officer knocks on the door of a residence Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
A federal immigration officer knocks on the door of a residence Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Some 700 federal immigration agents will begin leaving Minnesota, White House border czar Tom Homan said at a press conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday. That’s about a third of the agents on the ground there.

We talk with Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Jeff Day about the announcement and what it means for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s presence in the state.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
