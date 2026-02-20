Digital Media Center
Week in Washington: Trump loses power to issue sweeping tariffs, weighs military strikes on Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST

Hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd talk with the Wall Street Journal’s Josh Dawsey and Astead Herndon of about a ruling from the Supreme Court this morning striking down President Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs, whether war with Iran is on the horizon, and why there has been less accountability in the U.S. than Britain after the latest Jeffrey Epstein revelations.

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
