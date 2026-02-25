Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Trump’s State of the Union skips economic pain, leans on familiar themes

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:55 AM CST

In a record-long State of the Union address, President Trump painted a picture of national “turnaround” and strength, even as polls show many Americans are anxious about high prices and the cost of living.

He largely sidestepped those economic concerns, instead returning to familiar themes on immigration, crime and culture wars while offering a limited legislative agenda.

NPR White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram digs into the details with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate