Hillary Clinton testifies in House Epstein investigation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:52 AM CST

Hillary Clinton sits for a closed-door deposition on Thursday in the House investigation into late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. After months of brinkmanship, lawmakers say the questions are about transparency and accountability.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, about the proceedings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

