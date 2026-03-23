Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener during our Spring Pledge Drive. Click for more info!

Supreme Court considers case about mail-in ballot deadlines

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

The Supreme Court has been hearing a case on Monday that could impact the midterm elections and when people who vote by mail have to submit their ballots.

Justices are looking at whether states should be able to count mail-in ballots that arrive after election day but are postmarked by election day.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate