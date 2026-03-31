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Trump says there's 'rampant' fraud in home care spending. Experts say that's not the full picture

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

The Trump administration is cracking down on what it calls “rampant” fraud in home care spending, after it released a trove of Medicaid spending data in February showing that home care spending more than doubled from 2018 to 2024. But health experts say the picture is much more complicated.

O. Rose Broderick, a reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss what this means at a time when home care spending is becoming increasingly less affordable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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