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Trump to address nation on Iran as pressures mount at home

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 1, 2026 at 10:50 AM CDT

President Trump will address the nation on the war with Iran, his first prime-time remarks since the conflict began. The speech comes as a series of legal setbacks, including a federal judge blocking a major White House project and high-stakes fights at the Supreme Court, are complicating his agenda at home.

NPR’s Danielle Kurtzleben talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about what to expect and the pressures building around the president this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom
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