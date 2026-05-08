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Virginia Supreme Court rules against voters' referendum on redistricting

NPR | By Jahd Khalil,
Ailsa Chang
Published May 8, 2026 at 3:30 PM CDT

The Virginia Supreme Court has delivered a striking blow to Democrats in the redistricting battle they're waging against Republicans.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Politics & Government
Jahd Khalil
[Copyright 2024 VPM]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
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