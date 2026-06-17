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Trump throws wrench in Congress push to fast-track confirmation of next intelligence director

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2026 at 10:53 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with former Director of National Intelligence Dennis Blair about President Trump’s DNI nominee Jay Clayton, whose confirmation some members of Congress had hoped to fast-track until Trump posted early Wednesday morning that the hearing was canceled in part because he wants Congress to pass election law changes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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