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Virginia Democrat: 'There will be a lawsuit' over Bill Pulte's appointment as acting intelligence director

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 18, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT
Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte speaks with reporters at the White House, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte speaks with reporters at the White House, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, about concerns in the U.S. intelligence community about housing official Bill Pulte becoming acting director of national intelligence on Friday.

Pulte has used his current government position to find sensitive information about President Trump’s perceived enemies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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