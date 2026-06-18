Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is experiencing spotty signal service. Thank you for your patience as we work to get it fixed!

Wisconsin swing voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, Iran war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 18, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

President Trump’s approval ratings continue to fall to record lows, according to a new poll by NPR, PBS and Marist.

Warning signs are flickering for Trump in the states he won.

Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they’re feeling about America at its 250th year marker.

We speak with Rich Thau, who runs the firm Engagious. It hosts focus groups for the Swing Voter Project, with which NPR partners.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate